It was British rule that was criminal

Dr William Matchett (‘Bobby Sands film was well made but a wasted opportunity,’ Oct 17) stated: “From a law and order viewpoint the hunger strike was the Provos reacting to a security initiative called the criminalisation policy that threatened their existence.”

British Rule was engaged in criminal activity against Irish people, denying them their right to national freedom with all that entails.

How would British people react to foreign rule denying them their right to national freedom?

Malachy Scott, North Queen Street, BT15