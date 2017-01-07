It was deeply shameful for the UK to side against Israel

We’re sure many readers share our deep concern at the deplorable resolution passed at the UN Security Council condemning Israel before the Christmas break.

We’re sure many readers share our deep concern at the deplorable resolution passed at the UN Security Council condemning Israel just before the Christmas break.

This resolution was sponsored by Venezuela (30,000 citizens killed last year) and Malaysia - both of which are associated with extremist hostility to Israel.

The resolution was also sponsored by New Zealand and supported by the UK.

Meanwhile the UN’s human rights commission welcomes the following members - Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, Venezuela.

18 resolutions have been passed against Israel at the UN in the past 12 months - more than against all the other countries in the world combined. Apparently Israel is the only country in the world which persecutes women and withholds labour rights.

In fact the opposite is the case. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East where freedom exists to an extent unimaginable in surrounding states.

It is deeply shameful that the UK participates in this injustice and that the USA withheld its veto.

We are asking readers who share our concern not to stay silent!

Please send a letter to the Prime Minister, Theresa May and your own constituency MP.

To do this you can visit our easy to use web page https://www.israelbritain.org. uk/nifi/

Shalom and thank you.

Andrew Shaw and Steven Jaffe, Co chairs Northern Ireland Friends of Israel