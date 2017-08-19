It won’t be long until we hear calls for the removal of Carson’s statue

Slavery was an abomination, then and now, in its present form.

Happily William Wilberforce pioneered emancipation in earlier times.

The statue of Confederate Army of Northern Virginia Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Plans to remove it have caused bitter controversy. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Events in Charlottesville have renewed the debate about revisionism.

It is difficult for us to be judgmental about attitudes and customs centuries ago.

Thomas Jefferson, the father of The American Declaration of Independence owned hundreds of slaves, although he later campaigned for their freedom.

Closer to home in the previous century, Hans Sloane of Killyleagh, the creator of the British Museum, and revered by many London landmarks, has been described in a current biography as a ‘civilised monster’.

While in Jamaica he described African slaves as “a perverse generation of people” and treated the sugar slaves accordingly.

Last year Oxford University decided to resist efforts to remove Cecil Rhodes statue regardless of his colonial past. Virginia however precipitated the present crisis by deciding to remove the statue of the Confederate general Robert E Lee, who surrendered to Ulysses Grant in America’s Civil War.

In Ireland those of us of a certain age will remember when the IRA bombed Nelson’s Pillar in O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Won’t be long before we hear calls for the removal of Carson’s statue at Stormont.

Sidney Lowry, Co Down