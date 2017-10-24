It would be lunacy to favour Republic trade over GB

During last week’s BBC Question Time debate the President of the Liberal Demcrats Sal Brinton claimed that 90% of Northern Ireland exports were destined for the Republic of Ireland.

This is entirely false.

Northern Ireland trades approximately £3.3 billion a year with the Republic of Ireland. Our trade with the rest of the United Kingdom stands at over £14 billion.

It is an economic imperative for Northern Ireland that there are no trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Favouring trade relations with the Republic of Ireland over the rest of the UK would be lunacy of the most dangerous kind.

Alexander Redpath, Councillor, Chairman Ulster Young Unionist Council