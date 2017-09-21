Jim Allister: Any border will be at EU insistence

I have seldom heard such nonsense and hypocrisy from EU fanatics, like Mr Verhofstadt, over the Irish border.

If there is a customs border it will be solely at EU insistence.

The UK seeks free trade with the remaining 27, but it is Brussels in an ideological daze which is insisting on maintaining its tariffs at the border.

It is that, and that alone, which would necessitate a customs border.

So, it is time to call out the EU on its whining and grandstanding over an Irish border – it is their belligerence which assures it.

If they are really concerned about a border, then get real, instead of chasing moonbeams of Northern Ireland staying within the single market or customs union.

It is not going to happen. We in the United Kingdom joined as one nation and we must leave as one nation.

Jim Allister MLA, TUV leader, Stormont