Jim Allister: DUP is prepared to pay a high price for a Stormont deal

It is clear from Declan Kearney’s comments at the Wolfe Tone commemoration that Sinn Fein/IRA are continuing to play hard ball with the DUP.

The demand that Arlene Foster steps aside is repeated as is the talk of rights and equality – code of course for furthering their republican agenda.

What a contrast with Mrs Foster’s comments in Dublin on Friday past when she made clear that the DUP are “ready to dance”.

Kearney makes clear that Sinn Fein will require that the dance is to a republican tune.

While the DUP strives to restore the devolved administration as “quickly as possible” this can only result in a high price to be paid.

The concessions to Sinn Fein to revive Stormont pose a very real danger to unionism.

Jim Allister MLA, TUV leader, North Antrim