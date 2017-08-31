Jim Allister: Now, pitifully, the leader of unionism is begging SF for return of Stormont

Arlene Foster’s speech tonight (see link below) demonstrated, again, a lamentable failure to face the irrepressible reality that this Stormont is doomed to failure because the partner she depends on for power, Sinn Fein, has no interest in making Northern Ireland work, quite the opposite.

Yet, pitifully, the leader of unionism begs for a return to the guaranteed failure of the Stormont system.

TUV Leader Jim Allister MLA at Stormont

Now, just a few months after recognising the dangers of crocodile feeding, she even offers to legislate for the promotion of the Irish language.

Thus is the politics of climbdown, not leadership.

Jim Allister MLA, TUV leader, North Antrim

Fresh olive branch to SF on Irish legislation