Jim Allister: Say no to easy bail

I hope someone — hopefully, more than one person — is made amenable for the terror attack on police in north Belfast on Sunday night.

I trust that, when they are arrested, they will not be easily, as was the person charged with the attempted murder of David Black, admitted to bail, and that their bail terms will not be made so easy if they are admitted to bail, and they should not be in the first place.

There should be no bail for anyone charged with an offence such as this.

Jim Allister QC, TUV MLA, Stormont