John Finlay: I witnessed a display of near incitement to hatred at Rasharkin

Copy of a letter from John Finlay to the Parades Commission about Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors parade Rasharkin, Aug 18:

PARADE BY BALLYMACONNELLY SONS OF CONQUERORS FLUTE BAND RASHARKIN, FRIDAY 18 AUGUST 2017

As an elected representative for the Rasharkin area, I have written to the Commission about this annual parade on a number of occasions, and, in light of events on Friday evening past, I feel obliged to write once again.

As any dispassionate observer will confirm, the behaviour of all the bands on parade on Friday evening was exemplary. This is all the more significant when we bear in mind the deliberate provocation to which they and their supporters were subjected.

The overall demeanour and behaviour of republican protestors is never good, but this year it descended to new levels of vile invective and sectarian abuse. I personally witnessed this and I have to say that it came very close to incitement to hatred.

Each year, the Commission naively panders to this rag-tag of protestors and imposes wholly unwarranted restrictions on the parade organisers. The Commission therefore sends out a clear message that the protesters are being allowed to set the agenda.

This, not surprisingly, only encourages them to up the ante in the confident expectation that the Commission will place further restrictions on the parade. They see this as the opportunity to achieve their goal of no Orange feet in Rasharkin.

If we are to move forward in relation to parades, then good behaviour must be rewarded and bad behaviour punished. That is simply not happening in Rasharkin.

The rights of the Ballymaconnelly band to hold its annual parade must be protected and upheld, and those who set out with the aim of stirring up hatred must be brought to account and held responsible for their actions.

It is time for the Parades Commission to stop dancing to a militant republican tune.

I would be interested to hear the Commission’s assessment of Friday evening’s parade.

Yours sincerely,

John Finlay (Alderman), Cloughmills