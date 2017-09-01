Language act will not cut NHS lists or repair bridges

Could Sinn Fein tell me how having an Irish language act is going to benefit the general public or the economy of Northern Ireland?

I know for sure it is no benefit to me.

It is not going help cut waiting lists in the health service nor stop budget cuts in schools and the maintenance of roads, etc.

The money a Irish language act is going to cost would be better spent rebuilding roads and bridges damaged in the recent floods and help farmer’s reclaim and clear their land.

All much more beneficial to the economy of Northern Ireland than any language act.

SH, By text message, North Antrim