Lord Kilclooney: Alliance is pushing a dangerous policy on EU special status that no longer treats NI as part of the UK

As a former MEP I am very concerned that the Alliance Party has joined with Sinn Fein and the SDLP to campaign for a special status for Northern Ireland following Brexit.

This means that Alliance no longer want Northern Ireland to be treated as part of the United Kingdom and so every vote for the Alliance Party will be assumed by commentators ones to be added to those of the SDLP and Sinn Fein, demanding a new relationship with Dublin.

This is a very dangerous policy which could damage our economy and the incomes of every person in Northern Ireland. As a result of this new Alliance Party policy I would suggest that every single unionist voter rejects the new status for Northern Ireland being demanded by Alliance Party candidates in the election.

Lord Kilclooney, Cross Bencher, House of Lords (former Ulster Unionist Party MP and MEP)