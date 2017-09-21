Lord Kilclooney: Euro Parliament damages its reputation appointing a man as biased as Verhofstadt

The majority in Northern Ireland should not expect an impartial opinion from the Euro Parliament rapporteur on Brexit.

Guy Verhofstadt is pro nationalisthould not expect an impartial opinion from the Euro Parliament rapporteur on Brexit.

Since he was rejected as a candidate for president of the European Commission he has held a grudge against the UK and that is why he is now trying to separate Northern Ireland from the UK in the Brexit negotiations.

He supports Irish nationalism and that is why he is meeting nationalists in Monaghan but not unionists in Armagh.

The Euro Parliament damages its reputation by appointing such a biased person.

Lord Kilclooney, Mullinure, Co Armagh