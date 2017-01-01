Lord Kilclooney: ‘I fear for the people of Turkey’

I have visited Turkey regularly since 1972.

I am a member of the All Party Parliamentary British/Turkish Group at Westminster.

Letters to Editor

Over the past 40 years I have observed the increasing Islamisation of Turkey.

Under the present President Erdogan there has been a policy to reverse the secular Islam society of Kemal Ataturk.

I fear it is a case of “you reap what you sow” radical Islam is now in the ascendancy in Turkey and it will gain momentum under President Erdogan.

It would come as no surprise to me if Turkey ceases to be a member of Nato.

I fear for the people of Turkey in the years ahead.

Lord Kilclooney, Former Ulster Unionist Party MP and MEP, Co Armagh