Lord Kilclooney is too gloomy about the Republic – Brexit presents Ireland with a great opportunity

John Taylor/The Rt. Hon. Lord Kilclooney (April 3) states: “With the triggering of Brexit, the time has arrived when the Dublin government must at last tell the truth to the people of the Republic”.

He then goes on to paint a gloomy scenario of Ireland post-Brexit.

John Taylor as an Ulster Unionist MEP candidate at the end of the 1970s. Micheal O'Cathail recalls being impressed at hearing him speak as a young unionist at a debate in Dublin in the 1960s. Picture by Pacemaker

In the first instance, the Dublin government hasn’t been hiding anything; Irish people are well aware of what a Brexit will entail.

I believe that they are tired of all the guessing about what might happen and will the UK, or won’t it, trigger Article 50; the media, in the absence of hard information, has been having a field day guessing and making forecasts, especially as regards Northern Ireland and the UK border.

At long last the die is cast. The UK has crossed the Rubicon.

I feel that the UK leaving the EU presents great opportunities, cultural and economic, for Ireland and the EU. Ireland can now focus more fully in integrating with the EU, especially regarding Germany, France and Italy, and make much greater use of their huge markets. It will require Irish people learning these languages proficiently and Irish students taking their educational qualifications in these countries.

As an Irish/Gaelic speaker, I think this closer integration, into an European cultural diversity, will boost a greater Irish cultural self-awareness and national self-confidence and help towards the restoration of Ireland’s ancient Gaelic language; as well as broadening out Irish cultural horizons.

Hopefully, the Irish can now, permanently, put their sad downtrodden colonial history behind them and play their part as a respected member of the greater European community of nations.

The UK’s leaving means that Europe will operate more harmoniously and effectively. The UK was not an enthusiastic member of the EU. In my opinion it became a member, mainly, in order to keep a close eye on European developments and to influence and or direct them from within.

The UK probably needs the time and space (which leaving the EU will give) to get over the trauma of losing its great empire in the last century (despite being on the winning side in two great European wars) and returning, or downsizing, to the reality of being a middle sized country with a scarcity of natural resources, albeit with a nuclear capacity, on the fringes of Europe.

When it has come to terms with reality and its current place in the new world order, then, hopefully, it will have a Damascus-like conversion and re-join the EU, becoming its most dedicated and enthusiastic member.

As a final note, I recall been at a debate in the Blackrock Debating Society, in Dublin, in the 1960s and being very impressed at the debating skills of a brave young unionist speaker, one John Taylor.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh