Lots of Derrys and only one Londonderry

With regard to the press articles about Sinn Fein’s objection to the use of Londonderry on a tourist sign in Limavady (‘Sinn Fein wants to airbrush Londonderry out of history – unionists’, September 28):

Derry is derived from doire, Gaelic for an oak wood.

Back in the day, before they were felled to provide ‘hearts of oak’ for English battleships, Ireland had plenty of oak woods, so unsurprising there are quite a few Derrys in Ireland. In Sligo, Mayo, Laois, Galway and Cavan.

In the United States too, in Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Louisiana and New Hampshire. There could be others elsewhere. But there is only one Londonderry.

You’d think instead of being snottery about it, folk would relish the uniqueness of that fair city.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus