Love requires law in order to define and direct it

Mark Taggart (‘I call on Christians to repent of all forms of bigotry,’ July 20) makes a number of pejorative statements and then paints himself as a hopeful victim as a consequence.

First, he claims to never have heard a politician use the word ‘love’. They have but rarely in its true sense.

Second, he claims all pulpits are silent on a number of matters. Unless he has visited every single one, which he hasn’t, it’s pure speculation.

Third, he claims that bigotry has failed (true) but fails to record that for a generation the majority community has suffered the murderous effects of that bigotry and hatred, and only because of love they refused to rise up and wipe out their enemy entirely even as the state failed to do so.

It has been love for one’s enemies that restrained many from taking the law into their own hands.

Fourth, out of love, many gave their lives to protect their fellow citizens from being murdered including Mark Taggart. So while he lay in his bed dreaming of love, his neighbour was on patrol ensuring his safety.

Fifth, Taggart speaks of love while failing to exercise it himself towards his fellow pilgrims whom he openly accuses in pejorative language.

Finally, love requires law in order to define and direct.

Taggart’s wishy washy ‘love’ might sound good to the liberals, but it doesn’t wash with those who know the Word of God and do it.

Rev E T Kirkland, Ballyclare