Many died and were imprisoned for the sake of fake republicans

It is very interesting to see the number of commemorations of the 1916 Easter Rising being held all over Ireland.

Politicians from all the parties in the Republic are keen to burnish their republican credentials.

Yet we have the Leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, doing all he can to restore direct British rule to Northern Ireland whilst at the same time campaigning for the Republic to continue to be run by unelected Eurocrats in Brussels.

He, and his party are fake republicans and the question I ask, is there anyone left on the island of Ireland who actually shares the 1916 ideals of a free, sovereign, independent nation – for which many died and were imprisoned?

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore Co Down