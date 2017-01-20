Mass immigration a bigger problem than RHI

While the Northern Ireland public is coming to grips with the financial implications over RHI, a more serious issue is looming on the horizon.

A political tsunami will erupt over immigration that will dwarf the RHI fiasco!

The Northern Ireland Statistics Agency provides the population estimates for NI at mid-2014, 1.8 million and mid-2015, 1.9 million. Projecting these figures forward, the population of NI has already passed the 2 million mark. By the time the UK finally leaves the EU at the end of 2018, the population of NI will have reached an estimated 2.25 million.

If this figure or anywhere near it is reached, then it can be concluded that the social fabric of NI will be at breaking point on matters such as social housing, schooling, health services and GP care while the benefits system in all its facets, will likely collapse for the lack of money – only being rescued by further reductions in personal payments to those citizens in most need.

It would not be unreasonable to suggest that the yearly increase of 100,000 from 2014 to 2015 has and will continue, and is attributed in the main to immigration of EU nationals. It is not surprising the Polish Prime Minister in her recent visit to Downing Street advised Mrs May that British schools should start teaching the Polish language.

After the incompetence and shambles over RHI, will our politicians, civil servants and special advisers be up to the challenges, without relying on artificial intelligence to deal with mass immigration into Northern Ireland? I doubt it!

MW Woods, Bangor