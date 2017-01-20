McGuinness could disclose details on PIRA culprits

The sheer incompetence of The DUP over Renewable Heat Incentive and many other issues should not surprise the electorate but as one who is a unionist but who has frequently destroyed my voting paper I find the arrogant “righteousness” of Martin McGuinness and his motley crew beyond belief.

In light of his illness is it too much to expect an abject apology from him to all the people who suffered as a result of his activities ?

And also disclosure of the “heroes” who perpetrated such dastardly deeds?

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena