McGuinness did not give information about the past

Martin McGuinness has been peacefully laid to rest – more than can be said for his hundreds of innocent victims.

Before Sinn Fein-IRA got their ‘peace’ agreement, Martin McGuinness should have been forced to at least give the exact burial place of ‘the disappeared’.

As chief commander of the IRA I am sure he knew exactly where these people had been buried.

I have always thought it strange that no-one in the south ever saw the digging of graves, burial of bodies, land filled in again, that no-one noticed that maybe ‘land’ had been left disturbed. The garda never seemed to follow or track the terrorist undertakers.

He did not give details about Remembrance Sunday in Enniskillen, nine innocent men coming home from a day’s work, people going to church, three old Orangemen sitting reading their bibles in an isolated Orange Hall.

I voted no for the peace agrement. It never was a peace agreement – it was and still is an appeasement agreement.

If we all decided to agree and do everything Sinn Fein demanded, we would all be great leaders and statesmen.

During my time at Stormont Martin McGuinness once sent a member of his staff for me to come to his office. I refused. He knew where my office was and if he wanted to speak to me he would be very welcome – he never came and he never spoke to me.

I’d rather die an honest unionist who respects truth, honesty and justice than die an honorary spokesman who allowed innocent men, women and children to be killed.

I do genuinely feel sorry for what he must have suffered during his illness and I hope his wife, children and grand-children will live to see peace for all citizens of Northern Ireland.

Pauline Armitage, Portstewart