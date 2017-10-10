Missing from BBC documentary was that Luther was appointed by God

The BBC2 documentary on Tuesday October 3. entitled ‘Reformation: Europe’s Holy War’ might have been thought by many to be an objective look at how the introduction of the monk Martin Luther, into the historical setting of early 16th century European life, had brought a light into a dark place.

Sadly, that was not the picture portrayed by presenter David Starkey.

Once again the BBC gave a very one-sided picture of history. Even the choice of presenter is unusual.

No doubt Starkey is very knowledgeable, but for a man who in 2013 said of the Roman Catholic Church “this is an institution that is corrupt and riddled with corruption, irredeemably corrupt from top to bottom”, he certainly left the viewer with the impression that the same church was the victim of the Reformation.

The programme focussed much more on the Roman Catholic church’s reaction to Luther’s Theses than it did on what Luther had revealed about the teachings of the church in the document nailed to the door of the church in Wittenburg.

During the latter part of the presentation he spoke, on several occasions, of “the Lutheran heresies”, as though Luther was the one who was leading the people blindly into hell by his teachings.

A very one-sided presentation by the BBC, but nothing new there.

More time was spent on Henry the eight than was necessary, as he was only interested in his own advancement, and not that of God’s Word.

What was obviously missing (and hardly likely to be declared by a man who is a non-Christian) was that Martin Luther was a man appointed of God to be His instrument to bring Europe, and indeed the wider world, out of the darkness of religious superstition, into the light of gospel truth.

Martin Luther was not an intellectual who just happened to discover something new and different in his reading time!

This was a man in whom the work of the Holy Spirit was evident; God visited him in his living space and endued him with a knowledge beyond human powers for “the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God ,for they are foolishness unto him” (1 Corinthians 2:14).

Luther was a man set apart by God, saved to serve Him, and we, today, ought to give thanks to God for such a time, and such a man (but only a man!).

Let all who hold meetings and services over the coming weeks focus upon the great truth, declared by Luther, still true 500 years later, and will remain true while this world runs it’s course, “salvation by grace alone, through faith alone , in Jesus Christ alone”.

Gordon McNeill, Portadown