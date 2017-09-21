MLAs should only get nominal pay

First Minister Foster may very well correct when she states, in response to James Brokenshire’s hollow threat to stop MLA’s salaries, that it would not effect the political impasse.

Surely that does not exonerate her and a group of politicians so lacking in character and principle that they unashamedly take home a generous salary for doing no work.

If as they claim they are working in their constituency offices let them be paid the nominal sum afforded for that work.

Meantime they must all be aware that their salaries are being paid for by the people they misrepresent.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry