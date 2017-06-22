Money needs to be spent wisely on issues that face us

We are coming into a very delicate time here in Ireland.

The marching season is nearly on top of us and we have Brexit talks beginning.

The last thing we need is no government, a healthcare in crisis and no money for extra doctors and longer waiting lists.

We need a government here now back at work at Stormont, where equality is also giving priority for all our people.

We vote these people in and then they don’t want to go to work.

We do not need a summer where resources are going to be spent on parades here in North of Ireland.

Money needs to be spent wisely on the issues that are facing us all.

Health and education should be an immediate priority.

Dermot Spollen, Portadown