MP: I clearly condemned the bonfire damage at apartments

In the opening lines of my statement in relation to the bonfire damaged apartments near Sandy Row I stated clearly what happened was wrong and recognised the residents’ fear and concern.

Despite this fact, Paula Bradshaw decided to try and score petty political points in her opinion piece (‘Fire is about rule of law, not insurance,’ July 18) by completely ignoring both my condemnation and concern. Worse than that she sought to criticise me for not doing either.

This is both bizarre and ill-becoming of an MLA.

I am assuming of course that she actually read my statement before her baseless public outrage expressed in her opinion piece

I have written to all the residents of the apartment block and have offered meetings. I have spoken to some owners and residents already and will strive to speak to as many as possible this week.

I have also committed to doing all I can to ensure this does not happen again.

The only reference to insurance in my statement was a statement of fact to assure residents who were increasingly concerned that the repairs would not be done that this was not the case.

There is an increasing trend for MLAs, particularly in South Belfast, to launch petty personal attacks.

This needs to stop.

Instead of groundless petty political point scoring we need to be working together to help constituents and to find solutions to challenges in South Belfast.

That is what people told me on the doors they wanted and that’s what I am determined to do.

I am therefore putting that request and challenge to all our public representatives, no matter what political opinion or party, to work with me and to start working together for the good of all in South Belfast.

Emma Little Pengelly MP, DUP, South Belfast

