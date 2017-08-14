My dad was older when he had me, like Alex Kane when he had his son

Happy birthday Alex Kane! [Alex turned 62 yesterday]

This is a wonderful article by him (‘We talked about me becoming a dad so old – the benefits easily outweighed the risks,’ August 12).

I had an older father (he was 55 when I was born) who said he would be lucky to see me to 10.

He died when I was 27.

He retired when I was seven, so I had a dad who was at home when I got home from school, was off sick etc.

He watched me graduate.

I was always his little girl but had the privilege to help look after him at the end.

We were a family with a difference but I would not change it for the world.

These children are a gift who will only thrive by having you as parents.

Carol Chambers, Dundonald