My dad was older when he had me, like Alex Kane when he had his son

Happy birthday Alex Kane! [Alex turned 62 yesterday]
This is a wonderful article by him (‘We talked about me becoming a dad so old – the benefits easily outweighed the risks,’ August 12).
I had an older father (he was 55 when I was born) who said he would be lucky to see me to 10.
He died when I was 27.
He retired when I was seven, so I had a dad who was at home when I got home from school, was off sick etc.
He watched me graduate.
I was always his little girl but had the privilege to help look after him at the end.
We were a family with a difference but I would not change it for the world.
These children are a gift who will only thrive by having you as parents.
Carol Chambers, Dundonald
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.