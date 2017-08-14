Search

My dad was older when he had me, like Alex Kane when he had his son

Alex Kane, with his new born baby Independence. Alex turned 62 on Sunday August 13 2017.
Alex Kane, with his new born baby Independence. Alex turned 62 on Sunday August 13 2017.

Happy birthday Alex Kane! [Alex turned 62 yesterday]

This is a wonderful article by him (‘We talked about me becoming a dad so old – the benefits easily outweighed the risks,’ August 12).

I had an older father (he was 55 when I was born) who said he would be lucky to see me to 10.

He died when I was 27.

He retired when I was seven, so I had a dad who was at home when I got home from school, was off sick etc.

He watched me graduate.

I was always his little girl but had the privilege to help look after him at the end.

We were a family with a difference but I would not change it for the world.

These children are a gift who will only thrive by having you as parents.

Carol Chambers, Dundonald