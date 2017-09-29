My passport says the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Thursday September 28, yesterday, marked the 105th anniversary of Ulster Day, a day when Ulstermen and women signed the Ulster Covenant opposing home rule.

As someone who attended the 100th anniversary at Stormont in 2012, I honestly hope that the first Ulster Day in 1912 and those since where not in vain.

There are those today within the Irish government and Sinn Fein who are trying to use Brexit as a means to achieve a ‘united Ireland’ by default, by wanting a customs free border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The front page of my passport gives the name of the United Kingdom as being the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, we are either one country or we are not.

So when we leave the European Union I would expect the same customs arrangements that will apply to England, Scotland and Wales to also apply to Northern Ireland.

In other words if there are customs/border controls at the port of Dover or at Heathrow and Glasgow international airports, then I would expect the same at Belfast International Airport and along the Irish border.

To do otherwise means that the Union is dead and that Sinn Fein and the IRA have won. A

lthough I live in London I am a proud Ulster Scot and want to see Northern Ireland stay part and parcel of the UK in which the Irish Republic has no say whatsoever in Northern Ireland/British affairs.

Remember Ulster Day.

James Annett, London