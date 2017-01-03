No mention of murdered UDR

On the latest edition of BBC Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence (January 1) Dr Eamon Phoenix was asked to talk about recently disclosed government papers from the 1980s.

Dr Phoenix placed a great deal of emphasis on documents relating to allegations of collusion with so-called loyalists in terrorist gangs by UDR members.

Letters to Editor

Towards the end of the programme Audrey Carville, the presenter, acknowledged that not all UDR members were involved in collusion.

It would have been better if she had said that only a very few were so implicated; it would have been better still if either she or Dr Phoenix had mentioned how many of those who served with the UDR were murdered by terrorists – 197 active members and 61 after they had left the regiment.

C.D.C. Armstrong, Belfast BT12