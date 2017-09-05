North has become a rudderless fiasco under Brokenshire

If James Napper Tandy were to inquire today about Ireland’s standing the reply would still be the most distressful country you have ever seen.

The North has become a rudderless piece of ungoverned flotsam while two insouciant parties abdicate every shred of common decency and their political responsibility.

This fiasco is compounded by Secretary of State James Brokenshire, lacking in charisma and wielding all the leadership of a dead sheep.

In the South an equally facile twosome, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his sidekick Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, whose role in politics would appear to be clocking up air miles, tee heeing to the European Union or any other outpost prepared to listen about Brexit or borders.

All this while homeless people are dying on the streets of Ireland and thousands of Irish people do not have a home they can call their own.

You could wear the green Napper, only now there are more important priorities.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry