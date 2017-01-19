Obama offered hope but let me down

One of the most powerful things to give any human being is the power of Hope.

I recall watching the inspirational speech by President Obama at the democratic convention one or two years before he became President of the most powerful country on this planet.

At my age and as someone who loves all things political you would think I should know better.

This was a black man, a driving force of change. Yes we can, Yes we can. I believed him and I so much wanted change.

I wanted Peace, I wanted a fairer society, Justice for all, all these things he spoke about and so beautifully spoken.

He let me down so much. We have more war, more inequality, but I still have hope and no one can take that away.

Paul Doran, Dublin 22