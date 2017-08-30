Orthodox Christianity has always said sexual relations are wrong outside marriage

Fiona Norris in her reply to Susan-Anne White’s letter with regard to cohabitation (‘The children of unmarried couples should ignore letter,’ August 28) shows a clear misunderstanding of basic Christian teaching and ethics.

Orthodox Christian teaching has always emphasised what in fact is the teaching of Christianity’s founder, Jesus Christ, that all sexual relations outside the marriage bond of a man and a woman are wrong and sinful (Matthew 15 vs19). The word Jesus uses here for ‘sexual immorality’ which is ‘porneia’ in the Greek refers explicitly to sexual activity outside of marriage.

Note that it is alongside such words as ‘murder,’ ‘theft’ and ‘slander’.

These are Jesus’ words not mine.

This view but may be not PC or popular in today’s society but it is the clear position of the vast majority of churches today and has been so for a very long time.

Fiona Norris also states that God must weep when Mrs White makes such comments. Surely God must rather be weeping over the state of our society today that has jettisoned the clear standards He has laid down for us in His Word.

Referring to the possibility of a police visit if Mrs White had sent her letter to a newspaper on the British mainland is a statement that literally beggars belief.

What does Fiona Norris expect Christians to do when confronted by a flagrant ignoring of the standards of their Saviour and Lord?

D. Howard Gilpin, Moira, Co Down