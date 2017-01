I find the remarks of Ian Paisley MP on the BBC’s The View programme utterly revolting.

The thousands whose relatives suffered at the hands of the IRA will be equally revolted. It’s time he was out of the DUP.

Praising the former IRA commander who to this day has never apologised are the words of a man who has clearly lost his way politically.

Terri Jackson, EU assistant to Dr Paisley 1979-1985, founder of Bangor DUP