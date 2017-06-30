Part of the Faughan Valley is another area which could be destroyed by A6

Not a week passes but there is a reference to the re-routed A6 Belfast to Londonderry road passing through wetlands around Toomebridge and Bellaghy.

Unfortunately this is not the only area which Roads Service planners propose to destroy with their new A6.

The other part is the beautiful Faughan Valley from Killaloo past Drumahoe to meet the A2 just short of the Caw roundabout.

There already is a perfectly adequate road in this area, around Burntollet bridge, and to turn it into a dual carriageway is completely unnecessary.

There is a much cheaper alternative to the Roads Service plan.

As soon as the re-routed A6 bypasses Dungiven, build a new road over the hill to meet the A2 at Greysteel.

Let this new road take the Londonderry west bank and Donegal traffic and leave the present A6 for Drumahoe and Waterside traffic.

These past few years since this Roads Service plan first emerged, I have consoled myself with the thought ‘this will never happen, they will never have enough money’.

But now that the DUP have managed to screw a few pounds out of Theresa May, I would say it is imminent.

It must be allowed to happen.

James Cochrane,

Londonderry