Pets in church distract from a solemn subject

Your report described the recent service in St Ann’s Cathedral {‘Cathedral celebration of feline, canine, and divine,’ October 16) at which people could have their pets blessed, as ‘unusual’ and ‘bizarre’.

While reflecting on ‘the important place animals play in our lives’, I hope Canon Niblock urged his congregation to seek ‘first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness’.

Our worship should be of the Creator, not the creature.

It is reported that the choir sang Psalm 8. The beginning and ending of this Psalm reveal the true reason for God’s creation, that we might praise the excellent name of the ‘LORD our Lord’, not our pets!

Hopefully the reading from Genesis ch 1 did not omit reference to the crowning glory of God’s creation, man, who was to have dominion over fish, fowl and every living thing. The clear distinction between man and animals is stated in Genesis ch 2 v 7 when God breathed into ‘his nostril’s the breath of life, and man became a living soul’.

Hopefully there was time to pause and remember how Adam sinned, death passed upon all men and God provided a Redeemer to make atonement for our sin at Calvary. Surely, on such a solemn subject, the presence of four legged friends would have only served as a distraction!

If the Lord Himself had been present, would His reaction still have been the same as when He was confronted by oxen, sheep and doves in the temple?

Robert McFarland, Dungannon