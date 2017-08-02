Police officers swear in testimony on the Bible, which condemns homosexuality, so the PSNI stance on Pride is hypocritical

As a former police officer I write concerning the PSNI’s decision to deck their vehicles in the colours of the rainbow flag representing the LGBT community and to go further and officially participate in the ‘Gay Pride’ event this coming weekend.

I would seek to remind the PSNI that the book upon which every police officer must swear before he or she gives evidence in a court of law, clearly and unequivocally condemns the very practices which the ‘Gay Pride’ event will be celebrating.

The PSNI stance on this event therefore is blatantly hypocritical.

If it is the case however that the PSNI have concluded that the Bible is no longer relevant in this ‘enlightened’ era, then why have it in the courtroom at all?

Or has the Bible itself now been reduced to another one of those little traditional foibles associated with the courtroom environment.

Ken McFarland, Omagh

Andrew Muir: Pride was founded to help LGBT citizens lead open and confident lives

Senior PSNI man: Uniformed officers should march in gay pride parade

Jim Allister: PSNI chief should step in over uniformed officers in gay pride parade

Varadkar attendance at Belfast gay pride event totally inappropriate