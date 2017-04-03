Praise for the Royal Victoria Hospital

I am addressing you to praise and thank the Royal Victoria Hospital, maternity services and generally speaking our fantastic NHS, according to our experience.

My daughter Francisca delivered a healthy baby last February and the whole process, GPs, nurses, midwives, doctors, receptionists, cleaners, auxiliaries, catering was extremely perfect.

We also could witness the same experience with other families as well, I believe our experience was not an exception of the rule, it was a pattern of the best professionals who care their patients and love their jobs.

Victor Mardones, Carryduff