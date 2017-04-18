Pray for those in authority, not to put them there

As one of his flock, I find it difficult to understand why the Presbyterian Moderator, Dr Frank Sellar, should write to all his fellow ministers, encouraging them to pray for the early return of a Northern Ireland Executive involving Sinn Fein (April 13).

Given the scriptural principle that ‘righteousness exalts a nation’, the corollary must be that a government which – even in part – rejoices in atrocities of the most heinous kind must be detrimental to its people.

It is right and proper to ‘pray for those in authority’ that they might see the error of their ways but it is something quite different to actively put into positions of authority those who are morally bankrupt in the first place.

C Cardwell, Co Londonderry