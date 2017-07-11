President Higgins is missing an opportunity to reach out to the Orange Order

President Michael D. Higgins has not continued the tradition started by his predecessor President Mary McAleese to invite members of the Orange Order to a garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin celebrating July 12.

The reasons for this are not known but is unfortunate that this opportunity to reach out to the Orange Order has been lost.

The then President Mary McAleese and her husband Martin (centre) meet Orange Order members at the 2008 reopening of Brakey Orange Hall in Co Cavan, recently rebuilt after an arson attack. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While it is hard to agree with all rules of the Orange Order and its’ ethos, it represents a major tradition on this island.

The Proclamation of Independence outlines the goal that a minority shouldn’t be divided from the majority.

More efforts can be made to achieve this aim 101 years onwards and to show respect for the different traditions on this island.

Patrick Bamming, Dublin