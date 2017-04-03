Raise the exit bar in any referendums

In any future border poll the bar should be raised from 50% to two thirds as is the case in every other country in the world.

The same should apply in Scotland.

What is the DUP doing about it? Nothing? Sitting on their hands!

Northern Ireland needs a new agreement in which the bar for constitutional change is raised.

It is time MPs Nigel Dodds, Gregory Campbell, Tom Elliott, Danny Kinahan etc woke up and insisted on a new agreement. If the present “agreement” is maintained I for one like many unionists will not be voting in future.

Terri Jackson, Bangor