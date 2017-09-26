Raymond McCord: Be it soldiers or terrorists, no-one should be immune from prosecution

With the ongoing arguments and controversy over former soldiers being charged with Troubles-related shootings maybe one way of solving it could be very simple and lawful.

In fact I believe that the victims would agree with it even if the different political parties wouldn’t.

For the sake of justice, revoke all “on the run” letters secretly issued to terror suspects for crimes they were suspected to be involved in.

And if those alleged crimes carried out by soldiers meet the threshold for prosecution then prosecute.

Whether it be soldiers or members of the terrorist organisations carried out murders then none of them should be immune from prosecution.

Treat them all the same according to the law of the land, instead of little dirty political deals to appease political parties.

Raymond McCord, Newtownabbey