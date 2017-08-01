Raymond McCord: Bryson fails to mention loyalist groups that have caused so much damage

Once again I see a completely biased opinion from Jamie Bryson (‘Sinn Fein must be prevented from using veto of fear over peace process,’ July 26).

I am a unionist who voted against the Good Friday Agreement but I am someone who believes in democracy and the vote of the people.

Just to remind Mr Bryson that the people here voted in a majority for the GFA yet he is asking or is it demanding that the DUP destroy it.

Again he fails to mention the terrorists in our community, the UDA UVF, RHC, who continue to sell drugs to our kids, extort money from businesses and drug dealers, murder, carry out beatings etc.

He criticises Sinn Fein by name yet was had no problem being used by a Sinn Fein politician over the Nama scandal.

This is a person who refuses to name and condemn the “loyalist” organisations that cause so much misery in our community.

He refuses to condemn the murders of Protestants by the UVF or the UDA or even call for the arrests of the killers.

I might not have as many big words in my thoughts but again I don’t indulge in hypocrisy.

Call a spade a spade.

Maybe if he had a son murdered he would be a man and stand up for the decent people of this country rather than use Sinn Fein as an excuse to try and make himself to be a “loyalist” speaker.

Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner