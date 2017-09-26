I am currently researching the history of Clare Presbyterian church and village outside Tandragee and I am trying to find a photograph of our longest serving Minister – the Rev John Bell (1824-1876).

He was licensed in Dromore Presbytery and he married a daughter of William Wright – a licensee of Bangor Presbytery.

His brother James was a Minister in neighbouring Tandragee and he had a daughter who married Rev McCaldin of Richhill Presbyterian. Rev Bell died at a meeting in Dromore Presbytery in May 1882.

I am also trying to track down information on any member of the congregation who served during WWI and II.

To date, the names I have are:

WWI: WJ Armstrong (RGA), W Caughey (RIR), DH Copeland (RIR), James Hamilton (RGA), Richard Hamilton (HLI), W Hamilton (RGA), RJ Henry (10th RIR), John Mitchell (RAMC), RJ Purdy (4th CMR), F Thompson (RAMC), John Tweedie (Transport), James Watson (3rd RIF).

WWII: Elsie Bleakney (WAAF), Esme Fullerton (WAAF), Edward Fulton (Irish Guards), Samuel Greer (RAF), James Macpherson (RAPC), Betty Musgrove (WRNS), Tony Sargeant (RA), Fred Thompson (RAF), Sarah Thompson (AA), Willie Thompson (RAF), James Whitten (RAF), MJ Young (NZEF).

If I have missed a name or if anyone has any relevant information on the above, please email me at sjmcclelland@mac.com or write to the address below or phone 07850 467344. Any other information on the church and village would also be very welcome.

Jennifer McClelland, 6 Manse Road, Ballynagarrick, Portadown, Co Armagh