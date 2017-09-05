Rev Harold Good: I did not suggest that innocent victims have responsibility for their suffering

With regard to the concerns raised by your correspondent Ms MB (‘Methodists again cause me sadness,’ Sep 2) in Saturday’s edition of the News Letter, I regret that she has misunderstood what I was reported to have said in respect of my suggestion of a ‘Day of Acknowledgement’.

I can reassure her that at no time did I suggest that innocent victims of our conflict should acknowledge responsibility for what they or their loved ones have suffered.

If this was her reading of reports in the media it may be that my comments have been misrepresented.

With respect, I would also take this opportunity to inform your correspondent that the Methodist church does not have a ‘hierarchy’!

However, from our ministers and laity it does democratically elect those who are entrusted to lead our people for a limited period of responsibility, with the emphasis on ‘leadership’.

It was my enormous privilege to have been elected to such a position – but that was many years ago.

So while I am no longer a part of that leadership, following my comments I have been hugely moved and encouraged by the considerable support and encouragement from a great many Methodists as well as members of other Christian traditions – and none.

Harold Good (Rev), By email