Rev Norman Hamilton: I fear devolution has bleak future

A year ago, in an article for the Uncomfortable Conversations series in An Phoblacht, I asked the following five questions.

I was careful to add that I wrote the piece not as a political or social commentator, but as an ordinary Presbyterian minister with some experience of living in a deeply divided part of Belfast.

Letters to Editor

1. Given that both republicans and unionists are sharing power together at Stormont, is it agreed that to build for the future we need to make Northern Ireland work well as an entity distinct from the Republic of Ireland?

2. Are we agreed that violence, from whatever source or with whatever alleged rationale must be off and stay off the agenda – permanently – for the future of our people and our island?

3. Are we agreed that effective citizenship can be nurtured and developed within the complex identities involved in being Irish and/or British and/or Northern Irish and/or of belonging to one of the incoming communities?

4. Are we agreed that we need to stop looking to others to sort out our problems, and apply ourselves to the need to build consensual and coherent public policy ourselves?

5. Can we agree that to deal adequately with the toxic legacy of our past requires a lot more than what governments/ agencies/institutions/the judiciary or politicians can deliver? Clearly they can and should play a hugely important role, but on their own, and even together, they cannot plumb the depths of ongoing and profound pain, distress, grief, mistrust and anger.

There has been no response to these questions, but in the current climate, it looks as if few, if any, of them could be answered with an enthusiastic ‘Yes’. This makes me think that devolution has a rather bleak future. Hope may still be there, but is being steadily eroded.

(Very Rev Dr) Norman Hamilton OBE, Ballymena