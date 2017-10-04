Revulsion at racism in east Belfast

Much was written and spoken about the recent racist attack at the community centre in Inverary, east Belfast.

However I must put on record how heartening it has been to see universal revulsion amongst everyone I have spoken to in the community, both around Sydenham and wider east Belfast.

The news agenda moves on quickly but we should not forget the impact that such attacks could have if communities did not unite to isolate those responsible.

A couple of subsequent and equally pathetic graffiti attacks on nearby walls indicates sadly it is likely the work of individuals from within our local community.

It says a lot about their views that they chose to articulate them in a way which means creeping about the streets in the dead of night, but as I’ve said the message from the community has been a resounding: go away!

George Dorrian, DUP councillor, Belfast