Robin Swann: The intransigence of Gerry Adams remains in place

While we acknowledge the attempt by the DUP to provide fresh impetus to bring the assembly and executive back after a considerable hiatus, the speed of Sinn Fein’s rejection makes it abundantly clear that Gerry Adams’ intransigence is still in place – and it is Sinn Fein’s red lines that are bringing real hardship to all the people of Northern Ireland.

In the meantime the future of our health service and lengthening waiting lists, our children and their education, and our small businesses are at stake.

All these issues should trump political ideology.

If Sinn Fein and the DUP can no longer work together then other alternatives should be explored to ensure that Northern Ireland is governed by Northern Ireland politicians.

Robin Swann, Ulster Unionist Party leader, MLA North Antrim