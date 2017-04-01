SF’s hypocritical demand for respect

At the time of e-mailing over 6,000 people have added their names to a petition to stop MLAs’ pay if party talks to form an Executive result in failure.

It is evident the suggestion by Owen Paterson MP, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland that, politicians should not have their salaries paid by the taxpayer if they cannot reach an agreement, is strongly resonating with voters from both sides of our communities.

When the Sinn Fein leader, Gerry Adams was asked to comment, he said, “first of all let me say that Owen Paterson is a complete tube” which begs the question, does Adams also think that those who signed the petition are also “complete tubes”?

Yet again, despite a core election demand for respect from unionists, Sinn Fein’s Gerry Adams uses what can only be described as “insulting slang”, and by it’s nature, disrespectful!

The attitude displayed by this party appears to be one of “do what I say and not what I do” and is so hypocritical that it is fast becoming a bad joke.

Gerry Adams needs to realise that respect is earned and not demanded.

Izzy Clyde, Co Down BT25