SF should argue for act at Westminster

May I commend both David Wilson, Beragh (‘Irish language act is about division and not equality’, June 28) and WA Miller Belfast BT13 (‘Irishness and Britishness are not exclusive to each other,’ June 28) on their analysis of the Irish/Gaelic language.

It may however have passed your readers’ attention that the exact words of the St Andrew’s Agreement states:

“The government will introduce an Irish Language Act reflecting on the experience of Wales and Ireland and work with the incoming

Executive to enhance and protect the development of the Irish language.”

‘The government’ in this context clearly refers to the British government whose Parliament is in Westminster.

If Sinn Fein are so anxious to implement some kind of Irish Language Act then they should argue their case on the floor of the House off Commons in Westminster.

Rev Brian Kennaway, Presbyterian Minister (Retired)