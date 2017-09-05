SF will not show good intentions

The Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry has said DUP and Sinn Fein should show notices of good intentions (‘DUP and SF could issue statements of good intentions,’ Sep 1).

I thought Arlene Foster had already done that and now it’s time to Sinn Fein to do likewise.

Sinn Fein won’t but.

The Irish government has said it doesn’t want direct rule imposed, at the end of the day it’s up to the British government to make the call not a them.

I’m disappointed though not surprised that Alliance, People Before Profit, Green Party and SDLP are with Sinn Fein in pushing so much for an Irish language act, this is definitely playing into the hands of republicans.

I personally feel all the unionist parties should pull out of the talks.

Albert Cooke, Tullycarnet BT5