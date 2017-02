I agree with Sammy Wilson’s letter on BBC’s lack of interest in negative reporting on Sinn Fien and RHI (January 30).

Last year SF and the SDLP used a ‘petition of concern’ to torpedo extending equality legislation to CCM schools, this from two parties who say they love equality.

It barely got a mention on the BBC.

Almost 20 years after the signing of the GFA some ethnic and religious groups are still not good enough to teach Roman Catholic school children.

JF, Coalisland, By text message