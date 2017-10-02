Spain can learn from Gibraltar about how to hold a referendum

As we watch aghast at the ‘proportionate response’ of the Spanish police to prevent the referendum in Catalonia with, at the time of writing, 465 injured, including old ladies, I take this opportunity to commend the wisdom of Sir Peter Caruana in holding a referendum in Gibraltar on the proposal of Blair’s British Labour government (Blair was the Labour Party democrat who invaded Iraq in 2003) for joint-sovereignty with Spain.

If anyone in Europe wants to know how referendums are conducted (and indeed implemented) let him or her look to the example of Gibraltar.

As leader of the English Parliamentary Party I was proud to be present in the Eliott Hotel on the occasion of the referendum of 7 November 2002, and indeed was inspired by this wonderful example of the Gibraltarian love of freedom and democracy.

Without a doubt Spain can learn from Gibraltar.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin